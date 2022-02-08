West Virginia man charged with murder after he told police he found girlfriend hanging from coat rack

A West Virginia man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend after he told officials he found her hanging by a scarf on a coat rack in a bedroom, according to WCHS .

Shawn Dale Carter, 44, of Wayne is charged with second-degree murder and strangulation in the death of Connie Sue Slone.

According to the news outlet, the West Virginia State Police responded to the scene on Sunday and Carter told them that Slone was alive around 4:30 a.m. and found her in front of the bedroom at 5:00 a.m. Carter also apparently told officers that Slone tried to kill herself earlier in the week with a dog leash.

Slone’s daughter told police, according to WCHS that the couple had arguments often and asked troopers if they would look for physical marks on Slone.

Photos of Slone’s body were sent to a crime scene analyst that said the markings on Sloan were not consistent with Slone hanging herself but with marks likely from a cord.