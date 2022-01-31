West Virginia man charged with murder after shooting two victims; Deputies say

A West Virginia man is behind bars after he shot and killed two people according to Sheriff Deputies.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says Carl Blaine Cox, 59 of Fayetteville shot and killed two victims, James “Jimmy” Neal, 34, and Rhonda Cox, 38, both of Fayetteville.

Carl Cox is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder, a felony.

Deputies say the murder happened in the early morning hours on January 29, 2022, in the Dempsey Road area.

Carl Cox is currently in the Southern Regional Jail.