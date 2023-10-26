PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A West Virginia man was charged with 1st Degree Murder and First Degree Arson following the death of a handyman in Pendleton County, according to the West Virginia State Police.

On October 23, at approximately 2:46 p.m., Sgt. McDougal and Cpl. Ware were notified by Pendleton County 911 of a structure fire and possible deceased person on Grey Goose Lane in Sugar Grove, West Virginia.

Upon the troopers’ and fire department’s arrival, they found the building was fully engulfed.

A deceased victim was located outside the rear corner of the building. The victim had suffered major burns over his entire body. Further investigation identified the victim as Raymond Auville, 61, of Riverton, West Virginia. Auville was a handyman working at the property.

Sgt. McDougal, the lead investigator, was able to identify a suspect as the investigation continued to develop.

On Tuesday, October 24, Corporal Ware obtained warrants for the arrest of Zachary Mongold, 35, of Petersburg, West Virginia, on the charges of 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Arson.

Authorities located Mongold Wednesday, October 25, in Burlington, Mineral County, West Virginia, where he was arrested without incident.

Mongold was transported to Potomac Highlands Regional Jail to be held pending arraignment.

The West Virginia State Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing.