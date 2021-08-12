West Virginia man charged with second degree murder, says he was trying to wrestle gun away from woman

KINGWOOD W.Va. – A West Virginia man is facing a second degree murder charge in the death of woman.

Officers of the Kingwood detachment of the West Virginia State Police and Preston County Sheriff’s Department were called to an altercation involving a firearm on Pleasantdale Road at 8:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

When they arrived, officers found David Wilhelm, 36, standing in the front yard, they said.

Wilhelm then told officers that Stephanie Weis, 30, was dead, inside the home, from a self-inflicted gunshot, according to court documents.

Officers found Weis’ body in the home’s basement, covered with a trash bag. They then found evidence that her body had been dragged from the upstairs to the basement, Wilhelm’s criminal complaint detailed.

During interviews with police, Wilhelm’s story changed several times, they said. Wilhelm told investigators that Weis was threatening to kill herself with a handgun and that he lunged at her to try to get the gun away from her. During the struggle, Wilhelm was shot in the arm, but managed to wrestle the gun away from Weis. After he gained possession of the gun, it went off, hitting Weis near her left eye, Wilhelm said.

The shootings happened on Sunday, but Wilhelm did not move her body until the following day, he told investigators.

State Police found the gun believed to be used in the incident under a bathroom sink in the home.

Wilhelm is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.