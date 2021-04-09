West Virginia man charged with sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A West Virginia man is facing a sex charge after Fairmont police said he assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

Fairmont Police detectives charged William Thompson, 58 of Fairmont, with third degree sexual assault after an incident on March 29, in Fairmont.

William Thompson

Thompson forced intercourse on the victim, according to his criminal complaint.

Detectives got a statement from the young girl and an admission from Thompson.

He was arrested on April 7.

Thompson is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $175,012.