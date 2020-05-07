Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

West Virginia man charged with stabbing grandmother

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia man has been charged with stabbing his 80-year-old grandmother.

News outlets report Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Brian Humphreys said in a statement that 33-year-old Joseph Allen Parker is charged with attempted murder in the Thursday morning attack.

Parker is accused of going to his grandmother’s home about 2 a.m. Authorities say the woman called emergency dispatchers and told them Parker broke in and stabbed her in the head.

Deputies took him into custody a short time later.

The woman was in stable condition at a hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear if Parker has an attorney.

