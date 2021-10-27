West Virginia man charged with strangulation and sexual assault against six women

PIPESTEM, WV (WOWK) – A Summers County man is facing several charges in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the investigation began Tuesday, Oct. 19 after several cases of sexual assault were reported. In all of those cases, troopers say Matthew Keaton, 29, of Pipestem, West Virginia, was identified as the suspect.

The WVSP says Keaton was arrested later that week and charged with Sexual Assault Second Degree, Sexual Abuse First Degree, Strangulation, Criminal Invasion of Privacy, and Unlawful Restraint.

Following Keaton’s arrest, five more female victims reported that they had been victimized by Keaton, according to the WVSP. Keaton was out of jail on bond at the time and was arrested again Monday, Oct. 25 on additional charges of five counts of Strangulation, two counts of Sexual Abuse First Degree, three counts of Sexual Assault Second Degree, two counts of Domestic Battery, one count of Unlawful Restraint and one count of Criminal Invasion of Privacy.

West Virginia State Police say at this time Keaton has been charged with criminal acts against six separate female victims. Troopers say other victims and witnesses have come forward to be interviewed and have provided additional information regarding the investigation. State Police are urging any other victims or people who may have information to contact the Hinton Detachment of the WVSP at 304-466-2800.