West Virginia man charged with third DUI offense

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS)– A Coal City man was arrested in Fayette County for reckless driving and other offenses on December 12, 2021.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were alerted of a reckless driver on US Route 19 near the Glen Jean area. Once deputies made contact, they observed it swerving between two lanes of traffic. After stopping the vehicle, deputies noticed the driver was under the influence.

Further investigations showed James T. Miller, 28, of Coal City, had pending DUI charges in another county and a previous conviction for a DUI.

Miller was arrested and charged with a felony third offense DUI, and a misdemeanor of driving while their license is revoked for DUI. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail where he is awaiting court proceedings.

For any information about this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or privately message the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. Another option is to contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.