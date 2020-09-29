West Virginia man convicted of dumping asbestos in forest

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man convicted of dumping asbestos in a national forest has been ordered to pay more than $14,000 in restitution to the state for cleanup costs.

West Virginia Natural Resources Police say Billy G. Leary Jr. pleaded guilty to one charge of creating an open dump after investigators determined he threw out asbestos in the Monongahela National Forest near Elkins.

Leary received a suspended sentence of six months in jail.

He was fined $100 plus court costs in addition to the restitution.

The agency said it was alerted to the dumping in April through a complaint on Facebook.