West Virginia man convicted of filming infant sexual abuse

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia man convicted of filming an infant being sexually abused will likely spend life in prison when he’s sentenced next month.

News outlets report Richard Smith was convicted on all counts against him in Kanawha County Circuit court Wednesday, including 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of first-degree sexual assault and five counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian. He faces 205 to 775 years in prison when sentenced in March.

State police say they arrested Smith and Roseanna Thompson in May 2018 and accused the two of recording Thompson’s granddaughter being abused three years prior. Thompson’s trial is set for March.