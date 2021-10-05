West Virginia man convicted of killing girlfriend’s daughter

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A jury in West Virginia has convicted a man charged in the 2019 killing of his girlfriend’s teenage daughter.

Jurors in Morgan County Circuit Court on Tuesday recommended a sentence of life in prison for Andy McCauley Jr. of Berkeley Springs.

McCauley reportedly showed no emotion as the verdicts were read.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder, death of a child by a custodian by child abuse and concealment of a body in the May 2019 slaying of 15-year-old Riley Crossman.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 4. The case went to the jury Monday after the defense called no witnesses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter