West Virginia man convicted of killing girlfriend’s daughter

A jury in West Virginia has convicted a man charged in the 2019 killing of his girlfriend’s teenage daughter.

Jurors in Morgan County Circuit Court on Tuesday recommended a sentence of life in prison for Andy McCauley Jr. of Berkeley Springs.

McCauley reportedly showed no emotion as the verdicts were read.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder, death of a child by a custodian by child abuse and concealment of a body in the May 2019 slaying of 15-year-old Riley Crossman.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 4. The case went to the jury Monday after the defense called no witnesses.