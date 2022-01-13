West Virginia man convicted of slapping toddler now charged with choking & throwing another toddler

A West Virginia man from Meadowbrook is currently in jail for choking & throwing and throwing a toddler.

Christopher Don Crayton waived his probable cause hearing on the petition to revoke probation and agreed to the postponement of his probable cause hearing on the new felony child abuse and strangulation charges according to WVNews

Crayton previously was convicted of slapping a toddler in late April and according to Harrison Deputy Kristopher Wariner Crayton left a ‘“visible red and purple color handprint.’

The new charges came from December 23 when Crayton allegedly choked a two-year-old to “the point he could not breathe and throwing the child [into] his crib according to Harrison Sheriff’s Detective Zach Mealey WVNews reported.

Crayton could face 1-5 years in prison if the judge revokes his probation. Crayton also could face a total of 2-10 years in prison if he’s convicted of the new felony charges,