BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Charleston, West Virginia man has died following a motorcycle crash Saturday.

On Saturday, July 16, at approximately 7:45 pm, West Virginia State Police troopers from the Madison Detachment were dispatched by Boone 911 to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on U.S. Route 119 in the Julian area of Boone County.

Troopers determined the driver, Terrence Poindexter, 39, of Charleston, West Virginia, was traveling along U.S. Route 119 and lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Poindexter was transported from the scene to Boone Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.