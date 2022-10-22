MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police report that on Friday, October 21 at approximately 11:21 a.m. Corporal S.C. Allen responded to a single vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 2 at the River’s Edge Campground in Ashton in Mason County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle went off the left roadway edge and impacted a large rock which sent the vehicle airborne.

The vehicle landed in a pond and was completely submerged. A dive team was called in from Cabell County to recover the vehicle.

The victim, Scott Burdette, 49, of Walker, West Virginia and a small dog were located inside the vehicle, deceased.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.