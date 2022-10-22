MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police report that on Friday, October 21 at approximately 11:21 a.m. Corporal S.C. Allen responded to a single vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 2 at the River’s Edge Campground in Ashton in Mason County.
The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle went off the left roadway edge and impacted a large rock which sent the vehicle airborne.
The vehicle landed in a pond and was completely submerged. A dive team was called in from Cabell County to recover the vehicle.
The victim, Scott Burdette, 49, of Walker, West Virginia and a small dog were located inside the vehicle, deceased.
This investigation remains active and ongoing.