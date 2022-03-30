CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A West Virginia man is claiming that an employee at a Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant served a male patron too many alcoholic drinks which led to the patron crashing his vehicle into the man’s vehicle, causing serious injuries, according to the West Virginia Record.

Harley D. Roberts II of Alkol in Lincoln County filed a lawsuit March 19 in Kanawha Circuit Court against Charleston Lube Partners dba Quaker Steak and Lube and a John Doe employee of the restaurant.

Roberts claims that the defendants overserved patron David Smith to the point that he was reportedly highly intoxicated. Smith reportedly left the restaurant then later returned and drank even more alcohol.

Smith then allegedly drove southbound into the northbound lane of U.S. 119 and struck Roberts’ 1999 Dodge Durango head-on, injuring both Roberts and his mother Carletha, who was a passenger.

Roberts was hospitalized with multiple injuries and required pins to be surgically placed in his foot.

Roberts is seeking damages and is represented by Forbes Law Offices in Charleston. The case is assigned to Circuit Judge Tera Salango.