A Greenbrier County man was fired and stranded with his family in New Mexico after he refused a supervisor’s request to have sex with his wife.

West Virginia Record reported that Sheldon Russell Brown and Hannah Brittany Brown filed their complaint on March 4 in federal court against Asplundh Tree Expert and Luke Martin.

Sheldon Brown was assigned to a long-term tree removal project in Northern California which he worked on until April 2020 through Asplundh where Luke Martin was Brown’s direct supervisor.

Hannah Brown and their daughter traveled to visit her husband while he was working on the project. One night Sheldon received a message from Martin asking to speak to him in his room at the hotel where they were staying at.

According to wvrecord, Martin had asked Brown for permission to have sex with Hannah Brown when he entered the hotel room. Sheldon refused and claimed that Martin had punched him in the kidneys.

After Brown left the hotel room, Martin continued to message him trying to persuade him to let him have sex with his wife.

A week later, when the project was completed, the company started their travel back to West Virginia in their commercial and private vehicles.

According to wvrecord, the complaint stated that “While plaintiffs and their daughter were traveling back from California to West Virginia, all of the employees stopped their trucks on the side of the road in New Mexico.”

Martin told Brown that “he was done” and that he could not travel back with them. Martin continued to say that they had to find their own way home and then left the family stranded on the side of the road.

Once safely home, Brown contacted Martin about future projects but was fired for what Martin claimed was because of unauthorized use of a company vehicle.

The plaintiffs accuse the defendants of, among other things, termination in violation of substantial public policy, retaliatory discharge, violating the West Virginia Human Rights Act, illegal discrimination, sexual harassment, and hostile work environment, reports wvrecord.