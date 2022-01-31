West Virginia man gave meth and fentanyl to 15 year old; Deputies say

A West Virginia man is currently in jail after deputies say he gave presumed methamphetamine and possible fentanyl to a 15-year-old.

Matthew Ian Burton of Bridgeport West Virginia allegedly asked the teen if he wanted to ‘try something.’

Deputies told WVNews that Burton removed a black box and foil, flattened the foil, and held a lighter to heat the substance.

Burton then gave the teen a broken pen to consume the drug, deputies said.

Officers on the scene said the teen had a dangerous reaction to the controlled substance. The substance tested positive for meth and possible fentanyl

Burton is currently in jail on a $10,000 10/90 bond.

