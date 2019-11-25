West Virginia man gets 5 life sentences for convincing boys to send explicit pics & videos

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Marion County man was sentenced to five concurrent life sentences after he presented himself as a teenage girl to convince underage boys to send him sexually explicit pictures and videos, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Quionte Crawford, 27, of Fairmont pleaded guilty to five counts of enticement of a minor in June 2019, according to the release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Crawford admitted to using his smart phone to persuade five different teenage boys to send sexually explicit pictures and videos to him. The crimes took place from November 2017 to December 2018 in Marion County, according to the release.

“The defendant’s conduct was reprehensible and directed at children. Unfortunately, technology provides many options for those with evil intent. The defendant will now spend the rest of his life in a place where he cannot continue the vile activities he orchestrated,” said U.S. Attorney Bull Powell.

The U.S. Attorney’s of Office said that Crawford preyed on teenagers by using the name “Kayla Stevens” as a fake persona and a picture of a teenage girl to attract teenagers’ attention and to coerce them into sharing inappropriate pictures and videos. Crawford used threats at times to gain the explicit materials, according to the release.

The release stated that Crawford “deftly, and sometimes cruelly, employed emotional and psychological coercion in order to obtain gratification for his sexual interests.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government and the Bridgeport Police Department investigated, according to the release.

Crawford is currently being held in Central Regional Jail.