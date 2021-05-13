West Virginia Man Gives ‘Thumbs Up’ After Being Accused Of Four Counts Of Attempted Murder

WTRF/ WOWK – A West Virginia man is accused of firing off 16 shots in a neighborhood and also firing shots at police.

The alleged Gunman is 25-year-old Andrew Hicks of Williamson, West Virginia.

“Don’t really know the intent. We know the individual was highly intoxicated. He did make threats he would be arrested by the police,” said Williamson Chief, Grady Dotson.

Hicks eventually complied and was arrested. He has been charged with ten counts of shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, 14 counts of wanton endangerment, four counts of attempted murder of an officer, brandishing a deadly weapon, and battery and obstructing an officer.

Luckily, no one was harmed.

The alleged gunman is being held in the Logan County Reginal Jail and is awaiting his hearing.