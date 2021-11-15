West Virginia man hits firefighter with his vehicle after road was blocked for structure fire; Arrested

JANE LEW, W.Va. — A man has been charged after striking a firefighter with his vehicle while attempting to drive through a traffic block for a structure fire.

On Nov. 11, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a reported altercation involving a firefighter on Good Hope Pike in Jane Lew, according to a criminal complaint.

John Horner

The victim, a firefighter working a brush and structure fire with the Jacksons Mill Fire Department, attempted to shut down W.Va. Rt. 19 to allow first responders to work the scene of the blaze when John Horner, 53, of Jane Lew “attempted to come through the road block,” deputies said.

At that time, the victim stopped the vehicle and Horner “became confrontational”; as a result, the victim began to photograph Horner and his license plate for documentation, according to the complaint.

While the victim was documenting, Horner “put his truck in reverse and struck [the firefighter] with the rear driver’s side bumper, knocking him to the ground,” deputies said.

At that point, the victim stood up and “punched [Horner] in the face,” prior to deputies placing him into custody, according to the complaint.

Horner has been charged with “attacking a firefighter with a deadly weapon.” He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.