West Virginia man indicted in dumping of overdose victim

STAFFORD, Va. (The Free Lance-Star) — A West Virginia man accused of dumping the body of an overdose victim has been indicted on charges he supplied the woman with drugs.
The Free Lance-Star reports that a Stafford County grand jury indicted 28-year-old Dontae Marcellus Sanders on a felony murder charge Monday.
Sanders has also been charged with distributing illegal drugs and concealment of a dead body.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has said a passerby spotted the body of 28-year-old Ashley Nicole Childs in a ditch in October.
Sanders is accused of giving Childs the drugs that caused her death before discarding her body in the hole.
- Contaminated cash may be spreading coronavirus, WHO warns
- Twitter testing disappearing Tweets, dubbed ‘Fleets’
- Coronavirus spurs Starbucks to temporarily suspend personal and ‘for here’ cups
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren suspends her presidential run
- Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston enacts new protocols to enhance safe environment program