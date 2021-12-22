West Virginia man jailed after allegedly striking woman 10 times with rubber mallet

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly striking a victim 10 times with a rubber mallet and fracturing her skull.

On Dec. 18, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department received a call of an altercation taking place at a residence at 214 Everson Rd. in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

James Treece

Deputies intercepted a vehicle and made contact with the driver, James Treece, 38, of Fairmont, who had been attempting to flee the scene, deputies said.

After stopping Treece, deputies made contact with the victim “at the residence and her head was bleeding profusely,” according to the complaint.

Deputies further noticed that the victim “had multiple welts, cuts and bruises on her back, head and on her left eye,” and that the victim’s eye “was almost completely swollen shut from being struck,” deputies said.

The victim told deputies that Treece “struck her multiple times outside the residence with a rubber mallet,” and that she “was struck approximately 10 times” during which time “she did lose consciousness.” An on-scene medical analysis noted that the victim “appeared to have a skull fracture,” according to the complaint.

Treece has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.