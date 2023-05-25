NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — According to the West Virginia State Police, a man was killed after being struck by a logging truck while he was walking in the middle of a Nicholas County highway.

On May 24 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Sgt. D. P. White received a call involving a pedestrian being struck on Route 39 in the Nettie area.

Jedediah Shane McCutcheon, 42 of Leivasy, West Virginia was reportedly walking in the center of Route 39 wearing a black jacket and black pants. Steven Neil Dodrill was operating a 2020 Kenworth Tractor pulling an unloaded log trailer East on Route 39, according to police.

Police say Dodrill was unable to avoid McCutcheon, who suffered fatal injuries.

WVDOT was contacted and a full inspection of the tractor and trailer was completed with no mechanical discrepancies being noted. Dodrill was not under the influence of alcohol or other substances and will not be charged in this incident, according to police.

McCutcheon was pronounced deceased by Medical Examiner Steve McIntire.

A Fatality Crash Report will also be completed in reference to this incident.