BELLE, W.Va. — On Tuesday, November 1, Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, WV was killed in a fiery, fatal crash in Kanawha County.

Hailey exited the I-77 at mile marker 96. The Ford pick up truck he was driving struck the metal divider causing the truck to overturn on its driver’s side and come to rest against the guardrail.

The truck caught fire, and bystanders removed Hailey from the vehicle.

Hailey succumbed to his injuries while on scene.

The status of this investigation is active and ongoing.