MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An elderly West Virginia man was killed in a motorcycle accident Thursday, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Trooper D. E. Vance, along with other troopers from the Williamson Detachment, were dispatched to a traffic fatality along Jennies Creek Road in Mingo County.

The victim, identified as Bobby Williamson, 84, of Crum, West Virginia was operating a motorcycle which exited the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Williamson was the only occupant and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

