MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A West Virginia man was killed Wednesday in a traffic accident on I-77, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Cpl. Z.M. Duke, Sgt. R.T. Stinson, and Sgt. T. A. Bowers responded to a single vehicle crash at the 14-mile marker of I-77 South in Mercer County.

Upon arrival, officers observed a silver 2001 Toyota Sequoia on its side in the median in a wooded area.

The only occupant and driver was identified as Clyde Milton Casey II, 39, of Bluefield, West Virginia. Casey was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

The WVSP says this investigation remains active and ongoing.