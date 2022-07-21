CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Joseph David Bailey, 51, of Roane County pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered destructive device after a pipe bomb was found at his residence.

According to newsandsentinel, on December 24, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bailey’s residence where they found a completed pipe bomb and five unfinished pipe bombs.

Determined by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Bailey did not register the completed pipe bomb with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Bailey faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, according to newsandsentinel.