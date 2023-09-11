MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – Dakota Brian Whetzel, 25, of Romney, West Virginia, was sentenced Monday to 87 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the West Virginia State Police received a cybertip about child pornography that led to a search warrant of Whetzel’s apartment. Officers seized electronic devices and found hundreds of child pornography images, some depicting children under the age of 12.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.

Video is today’s top stories.