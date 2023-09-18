MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Jerry Wayne Ricketts, 43, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced Monday to 235 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Ricketts used the Kik app on his phone to upload images and videos of child pornography. Officers conducted a search of his home and another home in which he uploaded some of the images. Ricketts admitted to using both residences to upload images and videos and accessing the dark web.

A review of his phone revealed more than 600 images and videos of child pornography, including minors under the age of 12.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.