MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – Two people were sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking operation in Hampshire and Mineral Counties.

Dylan Carl Keckler, 30, of Augusta, West Virginia, was sentenced Tuesday to six years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, Keckler sold fentanyl with a purple hue on several occasions. During a search warrant at Keckler‘s home, officers found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Lisa Gail Crouse, 42, of Cross Junction, Virginia, was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Crouse was one of the distributors in the operation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the cases on behalf of the government.

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, led the investigation. The Task Force consists of members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Virginia State Police, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and the Keyser Police Department. The Hampshire County Prosecutor’s Office assisted.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.