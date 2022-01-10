West Virginia man sentenced to jail for child neglect of 2-year-old

A West Virginia man was sentenced to jail after a 2-year-old was found walking on a road alone.

According to WVNS, Stephen Coiner of Boomer is sentenced to one to five years in prison for gross child neglect. Coiner pled guilty to gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of injury or death on November 10, 2021.

The news outlet reports that Fayette County 911 Center received word that a 2-year-old child was walking down the middle of U.S. Route 60. The caller apparently picked up the child and put them in their vehicle.

It’s reported the child was not injured.

WVNS says the mother did not know the child was missing and the father was watching the toddler, which made deputies claim that Coiner failed to properly supervise the child.

Coiner must serve a minimum of one year before he will be eligible for parole. Upon completing parole, Coiner will further be subject to ten years of extended supervised release.