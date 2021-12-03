West Virginia man set up suicide attempt to avoid registering as a sex offender; Police say

A West Virginia man was arrested after police say he attempted suicide to elude being registered as a sex offender.

Jesse Lee Wood was expected to register as a sex offender Friday morning according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

The sheriff’s department said in a press conference that Woods parked his vehicle near a bride overnight and sent an email to an acquaintance about where his belongings could be found. The acquaintance alerted authorities and deputies located the vehicle Wood’s cell phone on the bridge.

“When we got there, what we found was what was originally believed to be a legitimate bridge jumper, and by and large on the surface it didn’t look much different than what we’ve had in the past,” Mellinger said. “We were alerted shortly thereafter that this particular individual was due to be sentenced in the circuit court of Jackson County tomorrow.”

Deputies did some investigating and said they discovered that Woods was about to be sentenced on Friday.

Deputies went to his home and said they found Woods in his closet.

“We asked him straight up, ‘Why in the world would you want people to believe that you would want to commit suicide and jump off this bridge?” and his only response was: ‘Because I wanted them to believe that.’ We have to believe wholeheartedly at this point that this was directly related to the court date tomorrow,” Mellinger said.

Woods was charged with falsifying an emergency report.