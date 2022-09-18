ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — On Saturday, September 17 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Trooper T. C Hurley of the West Virginia State Police along with other members of the Hamlin Detachment responded to Toms Fork in Alum Creek, West Virginia in reference to a shooting.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old male, traveled to the suspect’s residence where an altercation took place.

A single shot was discharged from a .22 caliber long gun.

Nurse allegedly held at knifepoint at Weirton Medical Center

The victim was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment.

This investigation is active and ongoing, say authorities.