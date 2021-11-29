West Virginia man throws baby, strikes woman; Records say

A West Virginia man is being charged after records show him throwing his girlfriend’s baby and hitting her.

According to a criminal complaint Alijah Hitchcock, 21, hit his girlfriend in the face after an argument.

The complaint also stated, from WCHS, that Hitchcocktherw the girlfriend’s baby to ground during the incident.

WCHS reports that deputies said the girlfriend was taken to a hospital with notable injuries, no information was given on the baby’s injuries.

Hitchcock faces charges of domestic battery, child abuse resulting in injury and intimidation and retaliation against a witness.