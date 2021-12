LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 15: FLC oH, Farrier Lance Corporal of Horse, Chris McCabe fire welds a horse shoe in the forge at Hyde Park Barracks on April 15, 2011 in London, England. Members of the Household Cavalry gave a behind the scenes tour of many of the duties performed as part of their daily routine, including special preparation ahead of the forthcoming Royal Wedding. The Household Cavalry will perform several ceremonial duties during the summer, including the Royal Wedding on April 29, and the Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) in June. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A West Virginia man is set to appear on the hit show “Forged in Fire” on Wednesday night.

According to WTAP, Parkersburg man, Jeremy Bartlett will be showing off his knife-making skills while on the show.

”Especially with the community we are in around here, lots of hunters, fisherman. Everyone can use a good knife,” Bartlett told WTAP

“Forged in Fire” airs on the History Channel at 10 PM, Wednesday night.

You can check out Bartlett’s work here