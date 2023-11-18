RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A West Virginia man was arrested Friday for the murder of a man found fatally shot in his driveway earlier this month.

Dallas Ray Bryant, 69, of Harmon West Virginia, was arrested for the murder of Preston L. Higgins.

On Monday, November 13, 2023, Troopers responded to the residence of Preston L. Higgins, 1366 Ward Road in Elkins, Randolph County. Higgins was found fatally shot in his driveway by a family member.

Through the investigation that followed and evidence gathered from the crime scene, troopers discovered evidence which aided in the development of a person of interest, Bryant, who was seen with the victim prior the shooting.