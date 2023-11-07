CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bobby Joe Cobb, 53, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, has been charged with interstate threats and firearms charges, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

Bobby Joe Cobb

Cobb was indicted Tuesday on four counts of interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Cobb allegedly sent threatening emails and text messages to his victim over several weeks. The communications threatened to injure and kill the victim, her family members, and friends.

Officers conducted a search warrant on Cobb’s home and found a shotgun. Cobb has a previous conviction of domestic violence, prohibiting him from having firearms.

Cobb is facing up to 5 years for each of the threat counts and faces up to 15 years in federal prison for the firearms charge. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Utt is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

