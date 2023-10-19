KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A West Virginia man was found dead on a riverbank Thursday evening, according to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP).

On Thursday, October 19, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Trooper C. C. Showalter responded to Carolina Avenue in Marmet, West Virginia on a report of a deceased person on the riverbank.

Upon arrival, the trooper discovered a deceased white male laying face up on the riverbank.

The deceased male was identified as Dana Willis Clark, 40, of Chesapeake, West Virginia.

WVSP says currently there appears to be no foul play, however, the Troop 4 Crime Scene Team responded to further investigate and process the scene. Clark’s body will be transported to the medical examiner’s office for a toxicology examination.

The status of this investigation remains active and ongoing.