ELKINS, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Elkins.

On Monday, November 13, at approximately 10:47 a.m., Trooper B.K. Riffle responded to 1366 Ward Road for a deceased male, Preston L. Higgins.

Upon arrival, Trooper Riffle discovered the deceased male had a gun shot wound to his chest along with a bruise/abrasion to his forehead.

The victim was discovered by a family member who advised no one had heard from the victim in several days. The family member went to check on Higgins and discovered him in the driveway deceased.

State Police Crime Scene was called out to process the scene and Trooper Riffle will be conducting this investigation.

