MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – Patrick Allen Boyd, 47, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced Monday to 63 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Boyd uploaded an image of child pornography, generating a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search of Boyd’s home and devices yielded nearly 200 child pornography images involving prepubescent and pubescent males.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.