A man who was sentenced to build five blessing boxes after he shot and killed a dog and threw the dog over a hill has complied to his court order.

Ronald J. Sebeck of Wellsburg, West Virginia, shot and killed his neighbors dog in September 2022 and threw the family dog, Poppy, over a hill.

Sebeck was sentenced to make five blessing boxes by Judge Wilson after Sebeck pled guilty to a felony offense of cruelty to animals.

A letter to the court says Sebeck completed with “building, placing, and filling the five blessing boxes with dog and cat food.” It also says Sebeck filled all the boxes with pet food every Thursday and paid the restitution, the fee to the animal shelter, court costs and fines.

The probation officer also checked with the house arrest officer who reported Sebeck had no violations while in home confident.

The court says if Sebeck continues to be in compliance with the sentencing order he will have fulfilled his sentence on March 5, 2024.

Judge Wilson also ruled that Sebeck must be on house arrest for a year but will be allowed to work if he chooses to do so.

Sebeck is also prohibited from having weapons of any kind, including BB guns and pellet guns.

Sebeck is also ordered to have no contact with the family of Poppy.