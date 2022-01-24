West Virginia marine dies in fatal crash in North Carolina

Officials have identified the U.S. Marines killed when the truck they and others were riding in overturned and ejected them near their base in North Carolina.

A news release from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group on Friday identified the victims as 19-year-old Lance Cpl. Jonathan E. Gierke of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and 18-year-old Pfc Zachary W. Riffle of Kingwood, West Virginia. Both men, assigned to the Marine group, were pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday.

Two of the 17 Marines injured in the accident remain hospitalized, and their conditions are listed as stable.

Both Gierke and Riffle entered active duty service in March 2021.