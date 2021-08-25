https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

West Virginia mayor wants $500 for vaccinated workers

West Virginia Headlines

HARLESTON, W.Va. — The mayor of West Virginia’s largest city wants to give $500 to all city workers in Charleston who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Tuesday that she sent a letter to the City Council requesting approval for either a cash payment or a $500 health savings account contribution to eligible employees.

Workers must have at least two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The city says the payment would come from the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funding. Goodwin anticipates the cost would be $450,000 if all city employees participate.

