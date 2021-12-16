West Virginia men arrested for allegedly stealing copper wire from a news station

Two West Virginia men were arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire from a news station.

Deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department say, two men, in November, went to the WOAY News Station in Hilltop and stole large amounts of copper wire and conduit as well as three large tarps.

The Sheriff’s Department also says the two men did major damage to the property including the broadcasting towers.

Joel L. Sowder, 43 of Scarbro, and Austin R, Redden, 29 of Scarbro were both charged with the felony offenses of Grand Larceny and Destruction of Property. Both were taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.