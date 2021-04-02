West Virginia Men Charged After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Multiple People, Deputy

MILL CREEK, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after allegedly threatening to kill multiple people and a deputy with a firearm in Randolph County.

On Mar. 31, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence in Mill Creek in reference to two men pointing a firearm at the home’s owner, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they observed five individuals in the residence and took cover behind a large tree and drew their firearm; during that time deputies heard three individuals on the residence’s porch “yelling that the men on the grass had a pistol,” deputies said.

Walter Bennett

At that time, deputies could identify the men on the grass as Walter Bennett, 43, of Mill Creek; and Dennis Bennett, 43, of Philippi, and then “gave commands for the Bennett brothers to show their hands and to have them raised,” according to the complaint.

However, both men failed to comply, with Walter yelling to deputies ‘I’m going to kill you,’ and ‘You’ll need more than one of you to take me,’ deputies said.

After more attempts, deputies were “able to get both Bennett brothers on the main road with their hands up,” and could observe Walter with a pistol holstered; at that time, deputies “commanded both individuals to their stomachs on the road and they complied,” according to the complaint.

When deputies attempted to secure Walter, “he stated, ‘If you don’t get your knee off my back I’ going to use that gun and kill you’,”; however, deputies were able to remove the pistol, a Taurus PT140 Pro 40mm, and unload it, deputies said.

Dennis Bennett

After taking Walter and Dennis Bennett into custody, officers spoke with the victims on scene and learned what happened prior to deputies’ arrival, according to the complaint.

The victims stated that the situation “started when a white Chevy Trailblazer pulled into their property and began spinning tires in their yard,”; at which point one of the victims exited the residence to investigate “when Walter pulled a pistol on [the victim,” deputies said.

At that point, “Walter and Dennis began threatening to kill [the victim],” and when the victim moved back to the porch, another victim exited the residence and “the gun was pointed at [that victim] as well,” and Dennis and Walter also threatened to kill the second victim, according to the complaint.

The victim was then told by Walter and Dennis to “call 911 ‘because you’ll need them’,” deputies said.

Walter and Dennis Bennett have been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of conspiracy to commit wanton endangerment with a firearm; additionally, Walter has been charged with retaliation against public officers. They are both being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.