A former middle school teacher was indicted by a grand jury on numerous charges related to child pornography in Tazewell, West Virginia.

According to WVVA, John Michael Sharpe was charged with 176 felonies, including 27 counts of enticing or soliciting a minor for child pornography, 148 counts of possession of child pornography, and a single count of using electronic means for procuring a minor to send pornographic material.

According to Sheriff Brian Hieatt, the investigation into Sharpe, who was a teacher at Tazewell County Middle School, began in December 2021.

The Sheriff added that most of the alleged criminal activity occurred outside of the school and later the top prosecutor said that no physical relationship or violence was alleged.

During a press briefing, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster said, “Obviously, the community is going to be concerned and the community has every right to be concerned,” reported WVVA. “We sincerely hope that there are no more victims out there,” said Plaster. “But at this point in the investigation, we fear that there may be.”

Division superintendent, Dr. Christopher Stacy wrote in a statement, “I can confirm that the staff member has been relieved from his duties as this investigation is pending. We remain committed to our school family and to making decisions that are in the best interest of our students.”