West Virginia military family devastated after treatment from airline at Pittsburgh Airport

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A military family has gone public with their experiences at American Airlines after their treatment at the Pittsburgh International Airport while trying to receive their fallen Marine for his funeral service at home.

Pfc. Zach Riffle’s life was taken after a crash involving a military vehicle in North Carolina on Jan. 19.

On Jan. 27, Pfc. Riffle’s family went to the airport to pick up his body, which was being brought home from Camp Lejeune on three different flights by American Airlines through arrangements made by the funeral home director.

The family claims to have had expectations based on the precedent set with other fallen military members during their returns home.

“We went up there expecting to be able to watch the plane land, as well as watch Zachy deboard the plane, along with his escort, and receive him on the tarmac,” said Pfc. Riffle’s stepmom Jennifer Plum.

According to the family, American Airlines told them COVID restrictions changed protocols.

“We were ushered very quickly into a break room, and that’s where we first learned of things that weren’t going quite right,” said Plum.

According to the family, American Airlines tried to put four parents and four siblings in a small room with few chairs, until the Marine Casualty Assistance Calls Officers requested the airline open a secure area for the family that was more accommodating.

“Once we got settled in there is when we learned that, due to what was identified as COVID policy changes and staff shortage, we were told we would not be able to be on the tarmac at all to watch the plane land or to see Zach deboard the plane,” Plum continued.

The family advocated to be allowed on the tarmac but were denied. Plum requested to the tarmac manager that the moment be recorded for them, but she said her first request was denied. The airline claimed an employee with that footage could share it inappropriately.

“We obviously weren’t going to settle for that answer, so I told them at that time we would be going public with the treatment that we were receiving, and that we would sign a waiver of liability, whatever it took to get this moment recorded because they would not let us see it,” said Plum.

A phone from one of Pfc. Riffle’s Marine escorts was taken and used to record the deboarding; the family was not permitted to leave the break room during this time.

“Finally, when we were able to receive Zachary, we were taken into a cargo terminal alongside of other boxes and crates, etc., and that is where the Marines performed their ceremony,” said Plum.

The family said they felt Pfc. Riffle was treated like regular luggage.

They did receive a response email from American Airlines Customer Experience Managing Director Eric Mathieu stating that the situation was escalated to the highest members of the leadership team, and he was personally investigating the details of the situation.

12 News did reach out to American Airlines for comment on the situation but has not heard back at this time.

WBOY reached out to American Airlines and received a statement on Jan. 31.

“We are committed to honoring our fallen heroes. We are sorry we fell short of the family’s expectations and are reviewing the matter internally. A senior member of our team has reached out to Pfc Zachary Riffle’s family to express our condolences and hear more about their experience, ” said American Airlines Media Relations.

Included with their statement was information about the events that took place on Jan. 27:

“A number of ramp escorts were needed to accompany a large group to observe the dignified transfer on the ramp, and unfortunately, that was not able to be accommodated.”

“Instead, our team at PIT arranged for the military escorts to be present on the ramp and a member of our team recorded the ceremony for the family. Additionally, the team prepared an office as a waiting room for the family and escorts.”

“Out of the utmost respect, Pfc Zachary Riffle’s remains were the first to be unloaded from the aircraft, aligning with our dignified transfer process.”

According to Plum, the passengers on the plane were not notified that they were flying on board with a fallen service member.

The family of Pfc. Riffle wrote an open letter to American Airlines. In it, they asked people to boycott American Airlines and do business elsewhere.