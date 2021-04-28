West Virginia Silo Collapses Near Mine; Man Trapped

April 29 2021 08:00 pm

Several crews are at the Hobet Mine in Boone County after an accident.

According to Boone County Dispatchers, a man was operating a piece of machinery when a silo collapsed on him.

7News is working to get more details. Refresh for updates

