West Virginia mother allegedly says son “would die in prison” if sexual assault victim said anything

RINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Two people from Mercer County were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Tammy Hammonds and Daniel Fitzko from Rock, West Virginia were arrested on Friday, October 22, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, the juvenile victim told officers about a sexual relationship lasting over four years with Fitzko. The victim told investigators the assault started since they were 11 or 12 years old and believe Fitzko was 28 or 29 at the time.

The victim stated Fitzko would enter the room while the victim slept, and touch them inappropriately. Texts and messages were provided to the investigators that added confirmation about the relationship.

The complaint mentioned that Hammonds took the victim to the doctor to be placed on birth control. Hammonds also told the victim to not say anything about the relationship in fear that Fizko “would die in prison”.

Hammonds is charged with child abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or person in position of trust. Fitzko was charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or person in position of trust, and first-degree sexual assault, among other charges.