West Virginia mother charged after grabbing 8-year-old around the neck

BEVERLY, W.Va. – A Randolph County woman has been charged after her eight-year-old child was taken to a medical provider with scratches on his neck and chest.

According to a criminal complaint, a trooper with the Beverly detachment of the West Virginia State Police was contacted by a healthcare provider for an eight-year-old child at 3 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2021. The complaint stated that the child had been brought to the clinic by his grandmother, because he had “physical injuries from being assaulted by his mother,” Lacy Evans, 37 of Valley Bend.

According to the healthcare provider, the child “had scratches down his chest and on his neck.” After speaking with the provider, the officer spoke to the grandmother, Sheryl White, who said she was driving the child and Evans several hours prior when the incident occurred. She said that the child had “talked back a little bit,” and Evans, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, “got angry, got out of her seat, and started punching him while she held him down,” according to the complaint. While this was happening, Evans also said, “I just want to kill you,” according to White.

The child told the officer that Evans had “grabbed his neck and dug her nails into his skin” and that she had “scratched down his chest.” The officer saw red abrasions on the child’s neck and chest that matched what he had described.

White said that the incident has occurred around 11:30 a.m., and she called 9-1-1 “but was only advised to contact CPS,” according to the complaint; she took the child into the clinic soon after at 1 p.m.

On the same day, the officer went to a home in Valley Bend to get a statement from Evans, but she would not come to the door, according to the complaint.

Two days later, the officer was able to make contact with Evans at the home; she said in a Mirandized statement that while White had been driving her and the child on Dec. 1, he had “began to backtalk her and kicked her arm while she was in the front seat.” Evans then said that in response, she had “turned around in her seat and attempted to block him from kicking and punching her,” according to the complaint. The officer recorded that bruising of Evan’s arm was consistent with this, but he “did not find Ms. Evans’ statement consistent with the injuries on [the child’s] body.”

Evans has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. She is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $35,000 bond.